AG Paxton warns Texans about text message scam

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texas about a new scam. A new scheme has scammers sending a text message that includes a false package delivery notice an a fraudulent link.

The message usually claims that a “package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to ‘claim ownership’ by providing their credit card and personal information,” according to Paxton.

Shipping companies like DHL, UPS, FedEx and Amazon have noted that they will not contact consumers about issues with a package via text message.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text message should take the following steps:

  • Do not click on any links.
  • Do not respond to the message, share the message, or give out any personal, financial or identifying information.
  • Delete the message and block the number that sent the message.
  • Report the phone number and message contents to the Office of the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission.

Report suspected fraud to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.

