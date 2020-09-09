Aggies Announce Abbreviated Autumn Agenda

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Soccer’s 2020 fall schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies will play an eight-game slate, including four matches at Ellis Field, the most electrifying venue in collegiate soccer.

The Maroon & White open the season on Saturday, Sept. 19 when they travel to Oxford for a match at Ole Miss with first kick at 5 p.m.

Texas A&M’s belated home opener is booked for Sunday, Sept. 27 with a match against Auburn at 2 p.m. The Aggies also have a Sunday home match against Florida on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White’s other home matches are Friday affairs against Mississippi State (Oct. 16) and LSU (Nov. 6).

The remainder of Texas A&M’s road schedule includes trips to Arkansas (Oct. 4), Tennessee (Oct. 23) and Alabama (Oct. 30).

The current SEC schedule allows for teams to reschedule coronavirus-affected games on a pair of Sundays, including Oct. 11 and Nov. 9, if necessary.

The SEC hosts the postseason tournament from November 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama. The format, yet to be revealed, ensures each team plays at least two matches, but will not be a double-elimination tournament.

SEC soccer teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

Capacity restrictions will be in place for spectators at Ellis Field this fall. As details are finalized in the coming days, the 12th Man Foundation will communicate additional information to season ticket holders and students. Check 12thMan.com/tickets and @AggieSoccer on Twitter for ticket updates.

TEXAS A&M 2020 SCHEDULE

9/19 at Ole Miss 5 p.m.

9/27 AUBURN 2 p.m.

10/4 at Arkansas 2 p.m.

10/11 FLORIDA 1 p.m.

10/16 MISSISSIPPI STATE 6 p.m.

10/23 at Tennessee 6 p.m.

10/30 at Alabama 7 p.m.

11/6 LSU 7 p.m.