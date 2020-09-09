American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says employees can wear pins supporting Black Lives Matter.

The airline is calling it a matter of equality, not politics.

With the decision, Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

Starbucks let employees wear Black Lives Matter shirts after initially reportedly banning them.

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after a report that it approve Black Lives Matter clothing but not pro-police Blue Lives Matter or Trump’s campaign slogan.

The tire company CEO later clarified that clothing supporting law enforcement is allowed, but not attire supporting political candidates.

