Bellville’s Reese named ‘Built Ford Tough’ 4A player of the week

By Maricea Avila / Ford Motor Company
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas --The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 2nd week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

Despite the unusual circumstances, with a delayed start for 5A and 6A schools, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program is back.

Since 2006, the program has recognized these outstanding athletes. Now in its fifteenth year, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers. 

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts. 

Week 2 Class 4A: Richard Reese, Junior, RB, Bellville High School

Mascot:  Brahmas

Opponent: Cameron Yoe 

Bellville has three running backs in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, including Willie Zapalac, Ernie Koy and Ted Koy. But no Brahmas running back has surpassed Richard Reese’s 345 yards on 24 carries in a 54-41 win over Cameron Yoe. Reese’s record precedes Zapalac’s, the longtime Texas Longhorns assistant coach during the Darrell Royal era, old school record of 323 yards against Caldwell in 1938. On Friday night, Reese also scored on runs of 49, 30, 26, 40, 67, and 3 yards, caught a 40-yard scoring pass and had a 39-yard kickoff return for 424 all-purpose yards. He’s already receiving recruiting inquiries, which will no doubt increase in the wake of his record-setting performance in a game that featured scoring plays totaling more than 500 yards.

“The best way I can describe Richard is that he runs angry, but he can outrun you if he needs to. One of his best runs was a 3-yard carry for a first down when they had him in the backfield, and he got away. Richard was born in Bellville and was in my Little Brahma program when he was younger, so he knows about the football tradition in Bellville. It’s been neat to see him grow up and play for us.” - Bellville coach Grady Rowe

