Bryan city council approve tax rate, budget. Deny request for high rise condos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan city council approved the 2021 budget and tax rate Tuesday night at its first council meeting physically in front of the public since the start of the pandemic

Council approved a $415,127,701 budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The money will go toward street projects, payroll, and the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The tax rate was approved by the council with a 6-1 vote, to lower the tax rate by .16% compared to 2019-2020. Even with the decrease in the tax rate, the city will still see an increase of 2.06% revenue because of property values in the area increasing this year.

Another topic that was widely discussed at Tuesday’s meeting was the request to rezone a 10-acre plot of land to allow for five 12-story condominiums.

Ram Galindo, a real estate developer with the Galindo Group, is heading this plan. He says it is an important aspect to push Bryan into the future.

“This will be the most expensive high-end housing available in the county," said Galindo.

The condos are planned to sell between $360,000 up to nearly $4 million. Galindo adds that it’s an important step toward expanding the area.

“The purpose is to lift Bryan to a level of housing offerings that will be worthy of being a partner for Texas A&M’s reputation as a leading university," said Galindo. "They need this kind of housing to continue drafting high caliber degree makers in academia.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, even after multiple speakers supported the council accepting the rezoning proposal, council members voted 6-1 opposed to accepting the project. The council entertained the idea of the project but said they were concerned with the lack of standards for high rises in the area.

Galindo can send in another application, and the fee was waived by the council. Planning and Zoning said at the meeting that the reapplication process can take anywhere from one month to six months before it is presented to the city council again.

The entire agenda from Tuesday’s meeting can be found here.

