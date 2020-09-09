Advertisement

Car crashes into local liquor store

Nobody was injured, according to employees of the Bryan business.
A car has crashed into the store front of WB Liquors & Wine in Bryan.
A car has crashed into the store front of WB Liquors & Wine in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A car crashed into the storefront of WB Liquors & Wine on Wednesday afternoon in Bryan.

According to employees at the business on Booneville Road, no one was hurt and only three employees were in the store when it happened. The employees were not in the way of the crash.

The store has closed for the rest of the day.

KBTX has reached out to Bryan police to get an update on the crash investigation and condition of the driver. We’ll update this report when that information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

