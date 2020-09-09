Car crashes into local liquor store

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A car crashed into the storefront of WB Liquors & Wine on Wednesday afternoon in Bryan.

Happened this evening on Boonville Rd in Bryan! We’ve reached out to @BryanPolice for more info. Hoping everyone is okay !! https://t.co/jfSTVdEEi7 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) September 9, 2020

According to employees at the business on Booneville Road, no one was hurt and only three employees were in the store when it happened. The employees were not in the way of the crash.

The store has closed for the rest of the day.

KBTX has reached out to Bryan police to get an update on the crash investigation and condition of the driver. We’ll update this report when that information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.