Cold front on the way to parts of the Brazos Valley

Fall-like chill in the air Thursday for many
6PM Wednesday look at temperatures as a cold front rolls through the Lone Star State.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The strong cold front that was responsible for snow in Denver and wind chills near freezing in Amarillo has its sights set on the Brazos Valley...well, portions of the Brazos Valley. While this front has a lot of cold air that has helped to push it along, it will likely run out of steam by the time it makes into the central portions of the area and wash out meaning that some will be miles away from some fall-like air while others dip their toes into mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the 70s.

Cold front looks to arrive around midnight for our northwestern counties with lows Thursday morning by the time many are waking up and headed out the door sitting in the upper 50s and mid 60s behind the front to the mid 70s out ahead of the boundary.

Cold front set to roll into the western portions of the Brazos Valley around midnight before stalling out over the area.(KBTX)
Forecast Low Temperatures Thursday 9/10
Forecast Low Temperatures Thursday 9/10(KBTX)

The front stalls out over the area Thursday afternoon before washing out that evening and will not only provide a focus for better rain chances east of the front to creating an almost 20° spread in temperatures before the day is done.

Cold front gets washes out over the Brazos Valley and keeps some feeling like summer while others get a taste of winter. Scattered showers and storms will be possible out ahead of the boundary Thursday afternoon.
Cold front gets washes out over the Brazos Valley and keeps some feeling like summer while others get a taste of winter. Scattered showers and storms will be possible out ahead of the boundary Thursday afternoon.(KBTX)

Highs across our western counties are expected to sit in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s with 80s and above likely along and east of the stalled out boundary.

Forecast High Temperatures Thursday 9/10
Forecast High Temperatures Thursday 9/10(KBTX)

From there, the fall-like chill lingers for one more morning as many look to wake up Friday morning into the upper 60s before we are right back to where we started with typical September weather back in time for the weekend.

