COVID in Context: How safe is a modern vaccine?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Reports vary, but surveys in the last few months suggest that, at most, only about two-thirds of Americans would receive a COVID-19 vaccine once available. Most who say “no” cite safety concerns.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, lead doctor for the White House’s COVID-19 task force, promises that no vaccine will be released to the public until it has been tested fully for effectiveness and safety. The drug companies creating the vaccine candidates agreed, pledging the utmost adherence to safety protocols.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collects data on vaccine safety on all vaccines distributed in the United States.

Gardasil 9 is the most recent version of the vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). As concerns were raised about Gardasil 9′s potential link to various conditions, the CDC studied possible connections. Below is what the CDC found.

Primary ovarian insufficiency, also known as “premature menopause”: Between December 1, 2014, and Dec 31, 2017, when 28 million doses of Gardasil 9 had been distributed in the United States, VAERS received 3 reports of POI following Gardasil 9 vaccination. The 3 reports were determined to be hearsay reports (based on secondhand information), meaning there was not enough information to confirm a diagnosis of POI.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) continually monitor reports of GBS following Gardasil 9. Between December 1, 2014, and December 31, 2017, when approximately 28 million doses of Gardasil 9 had been given out in the United States, there were 4 confirmed reports of GBS.

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome: Between December 1, 2014 and December 31, 2017, when over 28 million doses of Gardasil 9 had been given out in the United States, VAERS received 17 reports of POTS. Among those, 6 reports partially met diagnostic criteria of POTS.

Chronic regional pain syndrome: CDC reviewed reports to VAERS of CRPS following Gardasil 9 vaccination between December 1, 2014 and December 31, 2017. Of the 7,244 reports following HPV vaccination, there was 1 report of CRPS; however, because of incomplete information, the report could only be classified as “possible CRPS.”

