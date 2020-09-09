Advertisement

Crabb’s Prairie VFD in need of donations for new Brush Truck

While on scene, the large tree fell on the fire department’s truck. The two firefighters at the scene were not injured, but the truck was totaled.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRABB’S PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - On June 21, the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tree that caught fire after lightning struck it. While on scene, the large tree fell on the fire department’s truck. The two firefighters at the scene were not injured, but the truck was totaled.

The booster truck was used for medical calls, vehicle crashes and wildland fires.

“With this truck being out of commission, it greatly hampers our ability to respond to calls which require this type of apparatus. We experienced this a couple of weeks ago with a major wildfire off Lost Indian Camp Rd. to which we had to call additional boosters in from other districts to help, and left their districts without specific apparatuses,” according to a Facebook post from CPVFD.

CPVFD said that calculations for the totaled truck won’t cover a new booster’s cost. The fire department has raised some of the funds, but are now asking the community for help.

“Today, we ask for our community’s help in closing the gap financially to get the apparatus we need desperately to service the Pine Prairie and Crabb’s Prairie Communities,” said the Facebook post from CPVFD. “A majority of these calls almost rarely require one truck and this is important when it comes to protecting property and saving lives.”

Donations can be made to the CPVFD PayPal account here or in the form of a check.

Checks can be mailed to:

Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department

28 FM 1696 W. Huntsville, TX 77320.

Like everything else in 2020, our department and community has taken a hit as well. On Father’s Day, Booster 43 with a...

Posted by Crabb's Prairie VFD on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

