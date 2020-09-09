Advertisement

Former Texas A&M Deputy Chancellor Jay Kimbrough passes away

Kimbrough also served as Chief of Staff under Governor Rick Perry
Jay Kimbrough, a former deputy chancellor with the Texas A&M University System, has passed away at the age of 72.
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jay Kimbrough, a former deputy chancellor with the Texas A&M University System, has passed away at the age of 72.

Kimbrough also served as former Gov. Rick Perry’s chief of staff.

Kimbrough of College Station died on Sept. 8, 2020. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will also be a graveside service with Military Honors Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

You can read more about Kimbrough’s life at his tribute page on the Hillier Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved

