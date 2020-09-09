Free mobile COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County through September

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station are hosting several free mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the month of September.

Anyone over the age of five can be tested and you don’t have to be symptomatic to participate. Appointments are not mandatory, walk-up or drive-up testing will be available. You also don’t have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested, but you have to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification.

City Location Date Time College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 12 11 a.m.-7 p.m. College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 13 11 a.m.-7 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 14 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 15 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 16 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 17 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 18 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 19 11 a.m.-7 p.m. College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 20 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 21 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 22 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 23 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 24 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 25 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan Henderson Park Sept. 26 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan Henderson Park Sept. 27 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Sept. 28 8 a.m.-4 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Sept. 29 8 a.m.-4 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Sept. 30 8 a.m.-4 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Oct. 1 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

