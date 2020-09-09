Advertisement

Free mobile COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County through September

(Clay Falls)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station are hosting several free mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the month of September.

Anyone over the age of five can be tested and you don’t have to be symptomatic to participate. Appointments are not mandatory, walk-up or drive-up testing will be available. You also don’t have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested, but you have to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification.

CityLocationDateTime
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 1211 a.m.-7 p.m.
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 1311 a.m.-7 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1412 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1512 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1612 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1712 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1812 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 1911 a.m.-7 p.m.
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 2011 a.m.-7 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2112 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2212 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2312 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2412 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2512 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanHenderson ParkSept. 2612 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanHenderson ParkSept. 2712 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipSept. 288 a.m.-4 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipSept. 298 a.m.-4 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipSept. 308 a.m.-4 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipOct. 18 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website:  http://brazosceoc.org

