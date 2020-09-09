Free mobile COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County through September
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station are hosting several free mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the month of September.
Anyone over the age of five can be tested and you don’t have to be symptomatic to participate. Appointments are not mandatory, walk-up or drive-up testing will be available. You also don’t have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested, but you have to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification.
|City
|Location
|Date
|Time
|College Station
|Lincoln Recreation Center
|Sept. 12
|11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|College Station
|Lincoln Recreation Center
|Sept. 13
|11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|College Station
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Sept. 14
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|College Station
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Sept. 15
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|College Station
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Sept. 16
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|College Station
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Sept. 17
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|College Station
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Sept. 18
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|College Station
|Lincoln Recreation Center
|Sept. 19
|11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|College Station
|Lincoln Recreation Center
|Sept. 20
|11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Bryan
|New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
|Sept. 21
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Bryan
|New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
|Sept. 22
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Bryan
|New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
|Sept. 23
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Bryan
|New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
|Sept. 24
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Bryan
|New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
|Sept. 25
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Bryan
|Henderson Park
|Sept. 26
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Bryan
|Henderson Park
|Sept. 27
|12 p.m.-8 p.m.
|College Station
|Brazos Fellowship
|Sept. 28
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|College Station
|Brazos Fellowship
|Sept. 29
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|College Station
|Brazos Fellowship
|Sept. 30
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|College Station
|Brazos Fellowship
|Oct. 1
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.
More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.