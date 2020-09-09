Longtime Bryan ISD School Board Member resigns from position after move

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime Bryan ISD school board member has resigned from his position.

Douglas Wunneburger has stepped down from the school board this week after serving for 13.5 years. He and his family recently sold their home on the west side of town to move to another area in Bryan. He’s no longer eligible to represent that part of the district.

Wunneburger said he’s confident in the leadership in Bryan ISD and their future. In the past he had also served as board president for three years.

“You know a lot of people think serving on the school board is a thankless job. But really the thanks have far outweighed the people who have not appreciated what we do and the rewards are great to see the benefits that have happened to our students," said Wunneburger, Ph.D.

Wunneburger said he doesn’t have plans to run again for school board.

