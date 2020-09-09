New fitness studio now open in College Station offering a unique way to feel the burn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - HOTWORX is a new fitness studio that is now open in College Station offering virtual workouts in infrared saunas.

The fitness studio meets a variety of lifestyles because it is open 24/7 and offers different workouts.

Members can choose between 30-minute isometric workouts- like Hot Barre None, Hot Pilates, Hot Yoga- and/or High Intensity Interval Training like Hot Cycle and Hot Blast. Plus, the studio also offers the FX Zone, which is a free weight area that is not heated by the infrared sauna.

The classes are each taught by virtual instructors and change out about every quarter, according to Aly Beaupre, HOTWORX College Station General Manager. Click here to view the different classes.

According to Beaupre, the suggested temperature for members to workout is around 125º F.

A workout in 125º F may sound intimidating, but Beaupre says there are several benefits to this type of heated workout.

“When you go in there, it’s actually penetrating an inch deep into your skin and that’s going to create an after-burn, so it is heating from within," said Beaupre.

“Each session is going to be 300 to 500 calories burned just in the session and then after you are going to have an after-burn, so you are going to end up burning between 700 about 800 calories per session that you do,” said Beaupre.

Beyond the burn, the infrared heat makes your body accelerate its detox. Workouts at HOTWORX can improve cardio, strength, circulation, flexibility, and immunity, according to HOTWORX.

To book a workout, guests just use the HOTWORX mobile application to reserve what class they want to take. Each class is assigned to a sauna.

For more information on HOTWORX, click here.

HOTWORX is located at 1902 Texas Avenue South in College Station.

