Operation Restart, local businesses give update on economy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New recommendations from the White House suggest Texas college towns reduce their hours and capacity for restaurants and bars during the pandemic. Those suggestions were outlined in a briefing Sept. 6. They also recommend students and citizens not gather in groups larger than 10 and suggest college students help with contact tracing efforts and expand public health messaging.

The local business community is reacting to those suggestions. It’s now been six months since Operation Restart launched to help the local economy recover.

“I can tell you most business owners are seeing a little bit of progress," said Task Force Chair Kenny Lawson.

Lawson said they will adapt as new direction comes from the state and national leaders. Locally, young people continue catching and spreading COVID-19.

″It’s a national issue so I mean any college town that you have those kids coming back and like I said the consumer as well as the carrier and it’s one of the things that has the community concerned. I think the White House is paying attention," said Lawson.

Thursday afternoon in Downtown Bryan there’s finally a small lunch crowd at Cafe Capri.

“Two weeks ago we decided to go ahead and open up a few tables inside just as school was started,” said Rami Cerone, who is the owner of the restaurant which turns 25 next week.

He said having college kids back has helped their bottom line but there’s still uncertainty in what lies ahead. Cerone found out about the White House suggestions for Texas college town bars and restaurants when we contacted him.

“I think everything is just on a day by day basis, that’s what we’re doing. The small operators we’re just learning. If there’s a new mandate we just adjust to it like we’ve been doing since March," said Cerone.

“The State of Texas is a big state and in different areas one size does not always fit all and we’ve been doing a pretty good job here, so I don’t see any reason here to reduce any hours any more than we already have," said Glen Brewer, B/CS Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

“Some of those ideas look pretty good as far as using students to help tracing and the couple of items in there basically about increasing the efficiency of the testing,” said Brewer. “I mean one more shut down I think it would basically kill off a lot of our economy."

“We want everybody to be safe and we’re doing the best that we can and just being as adaptable as possible," said Cerone.

Operation Restart expects to hear more guidance from the Governor’s Office soon including what fall sports and tailgating will look like.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.