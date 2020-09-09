Over 1,400 College Station Utilities customers experiencing power outages

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1,400 College Station Utilities customers are experiencing power outages. According to the CSU outage map, 1,415 customers are affected by the outage that was reported around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The outage is affecting neighborhoods off Barron Road between William D. Fitch Pkwy and Hwy 6.

A reason for the power outage has not been provided yet, but CSU crews has been dispatched.

