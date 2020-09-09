Advertisement

Pumpkin spice season for some...others will be disappointed

By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cold front we’ve been talking about for days finally looks a bit more optimistic for some folks across the Brazos Valley, but where that front stalls out, it will leave some just miles away from fall-like temperatures. So who has a chance to see this front make an arrival over the next 12 hours? The central and western portions of the Brazos Valley. Temperatures will be tricky Thursday. As of now, lows tonight look to drop into the upper 50s potentially across portions of Milam County with mid 60s for the central portions of the Brazos Valley (thinking Austin County up through Leon County. From here it may get a bit more fuzzy as the front looks to stall somewhere close to the I-45 corridor with upper 70s likely for places like Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties.

That stalled out front will impact where highs sit Thursday afternoon as well. It’s possible we see a 20° spread in daytime highs. Western counties look to potentially only make it to the upper 60s and low to mid 70s through the central Brazos Valley. Temperatures in the 80s likely along the front and upper 80s east of the frontal boundary where added cloud cover and a supporting chance for rain looks to sit Thursday afternoon. All of this to say, some get to enjoy a taste of fall, while others will just have to wait a bit longer. But it’s only September and still officially summer, so we have some time.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain until about midnight. Low: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, mainly east. High: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 68. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Keep the rain gear and cross your fingers for something cooler

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Passing rain expected again Wednesday...

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Make the rain gear part of your wardrobe this week!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Scattered downpours return to the forecast Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Trying to nail down a cold front this week

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Drier for the second half of Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Additional showers and storms take us into the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Kicking off Labor Day Weekend soggy at times

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

A few more rounds of showers and storms possible for the Brazos Valley

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Scattered, selective rain in store again tonight & Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.