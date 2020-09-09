Pumpkin spice season for some...others will be disappointed

The cold front we’ve been talking about for days finally looks a bit more optimistic for some folks across the Brazos Valley, but where that front stalls out, it will leave some just miles away from fall-like temperatures. So who has a chance to see this front make an arrival over the next 12 hours? The central and western portions of the Brazos Valley. Temperatures will be tricky Thursday. As of now, lows tonight look to drop into the upper 50s potentially across portions of Milam County with mid 60s for the central portions of the Brazos Valley (thinking Austin County up through Leon County. From here it may get a bit more fuzzy as the front looks to stall somewhere close to the I-45 corridor with upper 70s likely for places like Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties.

That stalled out front will impact where highs sit Thursday afternoon as well. It’s possible we see a 20° spread in daytime highs. Western counties look to potentially only make it to the upper 60s and low to mid 70s through the central Brazos Valley. Temperatures in the 80s likely along the front and upper 80s east of the frontal boundary where added cloud cover and a supporting chance for rain looks to sit Thursday afternoon. All of this to say, some get to enjoy a taste of fall, while others will just have to wait a bit longer. But it’s only September and still officially summer, so we have some time.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain until about midnight. Low: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, mainly east. High: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 68. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

