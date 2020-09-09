Salvation Army volunteers return from Hurricane Laura disaster zones

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Volunteers of the Salvation Army of Bryan College Station returned from parts of Texas and Lousiana Tuesday.

The crew of five headed out last week staying anywhere from 3-8 days to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.

“Each disaster is different. This one is definitely the biggest in the scope that I’ve deployed on and definitely the hardest because you were just going, going, going,” said Mellissa Roy Community Relations Coordinator.

Volunteers like Richard Price spent his days in Lake Charles.

“Telephone poles were down everywhere. Telephone poles down on houses. Buildings demolished completely. Homes with roofs tore off,” said Richard “It wasn’t just property destruction. It was the destruction of people’s lives, you could see it in their faces.”

So far Salvation Army Corps have passed out 319,214 food items to victims of Hurricane Laura and has 32 active feeding trucks set up in disaster areas.

“It’s amazing how many hands and feet on the ground can serve a lot of people just doing little things,” said Jennifer Cotton a local volunteer. “Even if you’re just passing out water and snacks but you’re listening to their story. They have someone to vent to, or ask for prayer or someone just to listen.”

The Salvation Army has a donation page where all funds will go directly to Hurricane Laura survivors. You can make a donation by clicking here.

If you’re interested in finding out how you can become a volunteer for the Salvation Army of Bryan College Station click here.

