The 2020 National Finals Rodeo will be held in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2020 will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on Dec. 3-12.

“The State of Texas knows how to do this,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). “We’ve been impressed with how well this has come together for our rodeo cowboys and rodeo fans.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada, the iconic live rodeo event could not be held with fans at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas, where the event has been held since 1985.

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the NFR will follow health and safety protocols.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said Taylor. “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

𝙒𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙧® 𝙉𝙁𝙍 2020 𝙈𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣, 𝙏𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙨!!!

• • •

Rodeo’s iconic annual event relocates to preserve a great experience for fans.

See story: https://t.co/QRUevhLt1h

• • •

#WeAreProRodeo#TheCowboyChannel pic.twitter.com/l6b7sfMv2S — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) September 9, 2020

Guests planning on attending the event can expect mask requirements, changes in ticketing, and policies on performance nights.

“Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be metal detector screenings and a no bag policy at entries on performance nights," according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 25, 2020. Season ticket holders can start purchasing tickets on Sept. 16. Tickets can be purchased here.

In a tweet, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “This event belongs in Texas!”

This year’s National Finals Rodeo will move from Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.



This event belongs in Texas!#NFRLiveFinal



https://t.co/1svZc2aSVp via @reviewjournal — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2020

The NFR will be the first non-baseball event to be held at Globe Life Field, which is home to the Texas Rangers.

“We are honored that the PRCA selected Globe Life Field to host the 2020 Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo and are thrilled to be a small part of bringing this world-class event back to Texas,” said Neil Leibman, chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers.

In addition to the rodeo, the annual PRCA Convention and Cowboy Christmas will also be held in Texas. The city of Fort Worth will host both of these events and other fan events.

