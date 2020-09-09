Advertisement

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC game

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

To help count down to the season opener we are looking back at Texas A&M’s 10 most memorable SEC football games on the KBTX Sports Top 10 list.

10. 2012 - Texas A&M faces Florida at Kyle Field in first SEC game

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies preparing for ‘big games’ in 2020

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after week two

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bellville’s Reese named ‘Built Ford Tough’ 4A player of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

National Finals Rodeo moving to Arlington for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Sports

Bellville’s Reese named ‘Built Ford Tough’ 4A player of the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maricea Avila / Ford Motor Company
Bellville has three running backs in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, including Willie Zapalac, Ernie Koy and Ted Koy. But no Brahmas running back has surpassed Richard Reese’s 345 yards on 24 carries in a 54-41 win over Cameron Yoe. Reese’s record precedes Zapalac’s, the longtime Texas Longhorns assistant coach during the Darrell Royal era, old school record of 323 yards against Caldwell in 1938.

Sports

National Finals Rodeo moving to Arlington for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aura Gaudagno / Varnellenterprises.com
The Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is moving to Texas in December 2020! Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 – the first non-baseball event at this extraordinary park. Event organizers confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees. Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place December 3 through December 12, 2020 and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at www.prorodeo.com.

Sports

Aggies Announce Abbreviated Autumn Agenda

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer’s 2020 fall schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

2020 Texas A&M Volleyball Schedule Announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The 2020 Texas A&M volleyball fall schedule was released on Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

Broncos star Miller sustains serious ankle injury

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday.

Sports

Dealing with COVID-19 during the college football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.