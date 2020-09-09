Top 10 Texas A&M SEC game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

To help count down to the season opener we are looking back at Texas A&M’s 10 most memorable SEC football games on the KBTX Sports Top 10 list.

10. 2012 - Texas A&M faces Florida at Kyle Field in first SEC game

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.