Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD PE Teacher wins shopping spree

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - These have been a difficult few months for our teachers as they work to continue to educate our children in the middle of a pandemic.

Academy sports outlet took notice of one Bryan ISD physical education teacher.

Nicole Ponzio is a physical education teacher at Johnson Elementary in Bryan ISD.

Ponzio created an online fitness video series, with her dog and best friend Duke who’s pictured here, to keep her students active this spring while they were stuck at home.

Academy recently recognized Ponzio’s unique efforts to continue to serve by rewarding her with a shopping spree on them.

