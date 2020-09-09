Advertisement

US Marshals join search for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

US Marshals have joined the search for sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins.
US Marshals have joined the search for sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins.(Enid Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma man accused of recording the sexual assault a 6-month-old child and distributing it on social media.

The Enid Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins. He is wanted on charges of manufacturing and distribution of child pornography, along with three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12.

STILL WANTED: Brice Gage Watkins, age 22, is still at large and wanted for Distribution of Child Pornography. Today,...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Friday, August 28, 2020

The Enid News & Eagle reports a woman contacted the police and said she received Facebook videos of Watkins assaulting the child.

Oklahoma City police said Watkins could be in the city’s metropolitan area, and U.S. Marshals have joined the search.

****WANTED*****COULD BE IN THE OKC AREA**** US Marshals and Enid Police Department are searching for Brice Gage Watkins...

Posted by Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Enid police are asking the public to call 580-233-6233 if they have information on Watkins' whereabouts. Police departments are offering cash rewards for information leading to his arrest.

