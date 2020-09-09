Advertisement

What is relative humidity, and what does it mean for comfort levels?

By Kathleen Witte and Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you watch the KBTX Pinpoint Weather Team forecast a day of weather in the Brazos Valley, you may hear phrases like “95 degrees with 80 percent humidity” used. But what does that percentage mean?

Meteorologist Max Crawford explains on Brazos Valley This Morning. See the video player above and refer to the explanation from Max below:

“Relative humidity” is the ratio of the amount of moisture in the air to the maximum amount of moisture the air could have. Put more simply, it tells us how close the air is to saturation. We often reach 100 percent humidity in the mornings when we cool down to our “dewpoint,” which is the temperature at which the air is saturated, or when dew forms.

Relative humidity is useful in agriculture and irrigation, helping farmers and homeowners know how efficient their sprinklers will be. In a lower relative humidity environment, more of the water will be lost to evaporation. When you factor in additional evaporation due to the radiation from the sun, this is why we always recommend watering lawns be done at night or before peak hours of sunlight, to best use the combination of higher relative humidity and lower solar radiation.

The relative humidity is useful in predicting fire danger. Typically, with higher winds and relative humidity lower than 25 percent, you are nearing critical fire danger. This is an easy data point to access for forecasting fire danger regardless of the temperature.

For all the uses of relative humidity, dewpoint may be the better, quicker way to assess the comfort factor of the air. Dewpoint is a more direct measure of how much moisture is in the air. In the Brazos Valley, we often see dewpoints in the 70s, which many may find extremely muggy. Dewpoints often stay in the 70s throughout the day, though the relative humidity will go down as the temperature warms. Dewpoint is independent upon temperature, where in most cases, relative humidity depends on a temperature reading to tell you the full story of how the air feels.

For example, on a cool early winter day, we may have 80 percent humidity with temperatures in the 60s. This will likely be much more tolerable than an 80 percent humidity reading with temperatures in the 90s on a tropically hot summer afternoon. Though the percentage is the same, you actually have much higher moisture content in the air with the hot summer day example. In environments like this, your body is not able to cool as efficiently, thus making it more uncomfortable.

On a typical day, relative humidity is high in the morning, since temperatures are cooler, and lower in the late afternoon, since temperatures are warmer. Relative humidity can vary widely depending on the time of day, even though the total moisture content of the air may remain fairly constant. For this reason, dewpoint is the better, quicker evaluator for the comfort level of the air.

Humidity is useful in meteorology, but dewpoint may be an easier "One Stop Shop" to figure the comfort level in the outdoors.
