American Legion Post 159 sends goody boxes to local troops serving overseas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion Post 159 is sending troop boxes to local service members deployed overseas.

One of the service members set to receive a box is College Station city manager, Bryan Woods. Woods was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Navy Reserve in February 2020.

His box is one of eight that was filled through the troop box program on Thursday.

Post Commander Tom Marty says they send boxes to troops once a month, and they fill them with various items like snacks, candy, personal hygiene supplies, books, and more.

“We love doing it,” said Marty. “Our members get excited about putting these together. It’s always great when we get an email or letter back from one of the people that are deployed thanking us for sending the stuff along to them.”

The American Legion is accepting donations for the troop box program. Click here for information on how to donate.

