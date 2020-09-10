Advertisement

American Legion Post 159 sends goody boxes to local troops serving overseas

One service member receiving a box is the College Station city manager
American Legion Post 159 making goody boxes for troops
American Legion Post 159 making goody boxes for troops(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion Post 159 is sending troop boxes to local service members deployed overseas.

One of the service members set to receive a box is College Station city manager, Bryan Woods. Woods was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Navy Reserve in February 2020.

His box is one of eight that was filled through the troop box program on Thursday.

Post Commander Tom Marty says they send boxes to troops once a month, and they fill them with various items like snacks, candy, personal hygiene supplies, books, and more.

“We love doing it,” said Marty. “Our members get excited about putting these together. It’s always great when we get an email or letter back from one of the people that are deployed thanking us for sending the stuff along to them.”

The American Legion is accepting donations for the troop box program. Click here for information on how to donate.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Hurricane

Thursday marks the peak of hurricane season: Six tropical systems are being monitored

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Update for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 1pm September 10, 2020

Latest News

News

Bryan veteran surprised with Quilt of Valor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Jim McCloud served in the United States Air Force for 12 years.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District confirms one death, 1,029 active cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Thursday’s College Station city council workshop and regular meeting was canceled after a software change by video conference provider Zoom.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Texas A&M data transparency vs. other largest U.S. university

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
As cases of COVID-19 spread quickly on some college campuses, and therefore throughout those college towns, residents are calling for transparency in COVID-19 case reporting.

From The Ground Up

From The Ground Up: Beef industry going digital due to the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Our local beef industry is just one of many affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With many restaurants closed or limited to take out and delivery, consumers are now going online to get their beef fix.

News

Beef industry going digital due to the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.