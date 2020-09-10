Beef industry going digital due to the coronavirus pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our local beef industry is just one of many affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With many restaurants closed or limited to take out and delivery, consumers are now going online to get their beef fix.

Richard Wortham with the Texas Beef Council says beef has gone digital because of COVID-19.

“In the short term, it appears virtual seems to be the way we’ll be reaching our consumers”

The beef industry is seeing 22 weeks of consecutive growth according to the Texas Beef Council. They say many consumers are now surfing the web for recipes to cook at home.

“It has served a purpose, I can honestly tell you if this coronavirus issue had come up 10 or 15 years ago, our ability to reach consumers would’ve been drastically impacted.”

One of the downsides Wortham says going digital is the threat of misinformation. Rest assured, he says there’s plenty of beef to go around.

“We still have a lot of beef to sell through and move through the pipeline. Not only here domestically but in the international market. We didn’t get into this supply issue overnight and we probably won’t get out of it overnight.”

