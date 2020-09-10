Brazos County Health District confirms one death, 1,029 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 63 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,029 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 70′s that had been hospitalized. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,492 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

68 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 485 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 110 active probable cases and there have been 375 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,569. There have been 52,405 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 73 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 48 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 433

77802: 416

77803: 1,305

77807: 294

77808: 220

77840: 1,575

77845: 1,212

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 103 444 Brazos 1,029 4,492 Burleson 38 306 Grimes 74 1,031 Houston 25 401 Lee 21 208 Leon 44 207 Madison 14 696 Milam 4 462 Montgomery 1,212 9,466 Robertson 22 266 San Jacinto 7 208 Trinity 4 182 Walker 1,170 3,809 Waller 87 720 Washington 33 582

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 475 staffed hospital beds with 179 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 103 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 444 total cases and 334 recovered cases and seven deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 306 total cases, and 262 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 74 active cases. There have been 1,031 total cases, 926 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 401 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 200 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 171 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 208 cases, with 173 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 44 active cases. The county has 207 total cases, with 158 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 696 cases with 677 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 462 total cases and 441 recovered cases. There are currently eight patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,212 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,466 total cases and 6,530 recovered cases. There are currently 25 people hospitalized, and there have been 129 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 22 active COVID-19 cases, with 266 total cases. Currently, 240 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 208 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases with 172 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,809 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,170 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,007 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 87 active cases of COVID-19. There are 720 total cases and 633 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 582 total cases with 503 recoveries and 46 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 new cases on Sept. 7.

Currently, the university has reported 1,032 positive cases, 11.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 73,205 active cases and 558,894 recoveries. There have been 645,791 total cases reported and 5,372,132 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,692 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 112,039 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 9 at 4:35 p.m.

