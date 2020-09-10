Advertisement

Brenham product Courtland Sutton injures right shoulder during Broncos practice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) looks for a way around Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) looks for a way around Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Top Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder at practice Thursday.

Sutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers as the open media period ended.

There was no immediate word about the nature or severity of Sutton’s injury, which occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost their best player, linebacker Von Miller, to a serious ankle tendon injury at an indoor practice Tuesday.

Sutton’s injury came with the Broncos practicing outside, and it occurred about an hour after the third-year receiver spoke on a Zoom media call about the need for every player to step up with Miller likely out for the season.

Last season, Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns while working with three different quarterbacks. He had 42 receptions for 704 yards and four TDs his rookie season.

