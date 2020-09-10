Advertisement

Bryan veteran surprised with Quilt of Valor

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The All American Bee presented Bryan veteran Jim McCloud with a Quilt of Valor Thursday at American Legion Post 159.

McCloud is otherwise known as “Buddy” served in the United States Air Force for 12 years- including in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Local volunteer organization The All American Bees created the quilt and are in charge of the local Quilt of Valor program.

Providing these quilts for the men and women in uniform is just one of the many ways the organization believes we can say thanks.

“I was very happy to do this," said Marjean Neve, The All American Bee member. "It just shows that we need to do things for our servicemen to honor what they have done.”

The Quilt of Valor is an organization that presents quilts to veterans and service members.

Their mission is to “to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor," according to the Quilts of Valor website.

The All American Bees create these quilts for local heroes, based on monetary and fabric donations.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations at the American Legion Post 159.

The American Legion Post 159 is located at 101 Waco Street in Bryan.

Click here to nominate someone for a Quilt of Valor.

