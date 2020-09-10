Advertisement

Car crashes into power pole in Bryan neighborhood

A couple dozen residents in the area lost power when the crash happened Wednesday evening.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. 31st Street and S. Sims Avenue.
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A car slammed into a utility pole Wednesday evening in an area near downtown Bryan.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. 31st Street and S. Sims Avenue.

BTU at 8:30 p.m. was still reporting 29 customers without power in the area.

We’ve reached out to Bryan police for more detail on the crash. When we have that information we will update this story.

