Car crashes into power pole in Bryan neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A car slammed into a utility pole Wednesday evening in an area near downtown Bryan.

Officers are working a crash resulting in downed power lines in the area of Sims Street and W 31st Street. We ask that drivers avoid the area until power lines are restored. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 10, 2020

It happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. 31st Street and S. Sims Avenue.

BTU at 8:30 p.m. was still reporting 29 customers without power in the area.

We’ve reached out to Bryan police for more detail on the crash. When we have that information we will update this story.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.