College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday’s College Station city council workshop and regular meeting was canceled after a software change by video conference provider Zoom.

In a release, the city said the change wouldn’t allow citizens to make a toll-free call to participate in meetings.

According to the Zoom website (status.zoom.com):

We have temporarily disabled the new telephone options we added for webinar attendees this past weekend. Specifically, the ability for webinar attendees to use Call Me and/or Toll-free & Fee based numbers has been disabled. Webinar attendees can still join via toll numbers as they have been doing prior to this weekend. Also, there is no change to the panelist experience. (This post was updated on September 9th, 2020)

City officials are working to reschedule items on Thursday’s agenda for future meetings.

