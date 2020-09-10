Advertisement

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Thursday’s College Station city council workshop and regular meeting was canceled after a software change by video conference provider Zoom.
College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan
College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday’s College Station city council workshop and regular meeting was canceled after a software change by video conference provider Zoom.

In a release, the city said the change wouldn’t allow citizens to make a toll-free call to participate in meetings.

According to the Zoom website (status.zoom.com):

We have temporarily disabled the new telephone options we added for webinar attendees this past weekend. Specifically, the ability for webinar attendees to use Call Me and/or Toll-free & Fee based numbers has been disabled. Webinar attendees can still join via toll numbers as they have been doing prior to this weekend. Also, there is no change to the panelist experience. (This post was updated on September 9th, 2020)

City officials are working to reschedule items on Thursday’s agenda for future meetings.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Texas A&M data transparency vs. other largest U.S. university

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
As cases of COVID-19 spread quickly on some college campuses, and therefore throughout those college towns, residents are calling for transparency in COVID-19 case reporting.

Latest News

From The Ground Up

From The Ground Up: Beef industry going digital due to the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Our local beef industry is just one of many affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With many restaurants closed or limited to take out and delivery, consumers are now going online to get their beef fix.

News

Beef industry going digital due to the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Power outage in Calvert impacts Thursday classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A power outage in Calvert has caused Calvert ISD to delay school on Thursday.

News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

News

Car crashes into local liquor store

Updated: 13 hours ago
Nobody was injured, according to employees of the Bryan business.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 9/9

Updated: 13 hours ago