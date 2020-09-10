COVID in Context: Texas A&M data transparency vs. other largest U.S. university

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - By most official counts, Texas A&M University and the University of Central Florida (Orlando) are the largest U.S. universities in terms of enrollment, each nearing 70,000 students.

As cases of COVID-19 spread quickly on some college campuses, and therefore throughout those college towns, residents are calling for transparency in COVID-19 case reporting.

Both Texas A&M and UCF have COVID-19 dashboards, but the two differ in the following ways:

- Texas A&M reports positivity rates, while UCF does not.

- UCF’s case reporting includes both self-reported cases and cases directly reported by the student health center. Texas A&M includes self-reported cases.

- Weekly, Texas A&M reports new case counts by the day. UCF reports them by the week without distinguishing day-by-day numbers.

For more COVID in Context, tune in Monday through Friday, 4:30 - 7 a.m. for Brazos Valley This Morning on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.