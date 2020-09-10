Get it while you can...because you can’t get it tomorrow

For most of the Brazos Valley, Thursday was a nice change of pace. As planned, the cold front put the brakes on just east of the Navasota River -- that put the western and central half of the area living in a brief bout of fall while those further east remained sweaty and warm with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. This air gets a very small push this evening which should get most of us to the 60s by daybreak Friday. In reality, temperatures really do not fall very fall overnight under a cloudy sky. Get up and take it in early...this front is set to wash out over the top of us. Humidity and warmer weather returns Friday.

With the ghost of this front left over the Brazos Valley, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms may attempt to pop up along it between 3pm and 7pm. Many miss out on rain, but we will need to monitor kick off for Friday night football for yet another week. Rain chance becomes isolated for the weekend as afternoon highs return to more seasonable levels in the low 90s. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas, set to move west and into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Currently, there is a 40% chance for development into a tropical depression before nearing the Gulf Coast Monday / Tuesday. As of right now, it is pointed toward Louisiana or Mississippi’s coast - development or not - which will help to increase a chance for passing tropical downpours in the Brazos Valley Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 66. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

