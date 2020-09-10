Huntsville, Walker County see higher sales tax revenues for August

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Many counties across the Brazos Valley are struggling with sales tax revenues during the pandemic, but new data from the State Comptroller’s office shows Walker County is fairing better. The Comptroller’s office in Austin said Thursday, the sales tax revenue is up at $988,409.75. It’s about 17 percent higher than the $840,143.74 in revenue for the previous August.

Walker County also saw August sales tax revenue at $393,734.55. In August 2019 it was lower at $339,987.66

Area businesses are enjoying the benefits of Sam Houston State University bringing thousands of students to town.

The crowds are back even at reduced capacity at the Farmhouse Cafe.

“Getting the kids back in town. Getting this college back going has made a a world of difference into this town. I mean our town depends incredibly on what the university brings," said Brian Koerselman, Farmhouse Cafe Owner. He’s been in business here 17 years while his wife and daughter also have small businesses in Huntsville.

Koerselman isn’t surprised to hear local sales tax revenues are up.

“I’m very positive. I think we gotta adapt. We’ve had to adapt we’ve been doing a lot of it already. Will things go back to 100 percent the way they were? Probably not but that doesn’t mean it’s bad," he said.

Huntsville has lost some iconic places like the Cafe Texan this summer but Huntsville- Walker County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ray Hernandez said the latest data is welcome news.

“We see the results," said Hernandez. “The results prove themselves when you see those sales tax increases that demonstrates to us that people are staying home, spending the money here locally and we all benefit from those increased sales tax dollars.”

“We’re up almost 17 percent based on the sales for July. We’re in a great place. Walker County overall has double digits over the State of Texas in that growth,” said Hernandez.

“Yeah they’re definitely excited," said Tracy Chappell, Main Street Manager for the City of Huntsville. "We’re doing a lot to try and get people out and about you know everyone’s in to the shop local thing and so that’s a big movement for us and downtown businesses are really enjoying it,”

“It’ll take years to get all this back right but that’s ok give us a fighting chance," said Koerselman.

Hernandez added while things are better in Walker County, the community of Riverside is their shining star. Sales tax revenues there are up more than 65 percent for August.

The Comptroller’s Office said statewide sales tax was up 4.3 percent for the month of July. The office in Austin said they’ve seen increased spending for things like home improvements as people stayed at home more. Food and beverage spending have also increased sales tax revenues.

