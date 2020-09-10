Advertisement

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning to portions of the Brazos Valley Wednesday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday brought rounds of showers and storms that rumbled and rattled through portions of the Brazos Valley, including pockets of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

As a storm passed over South College Station Wednesday afternoon, prolific lightning flashed and even struck a transformer, resulting in several power outages for more than 1,400 customers.

Crew and lineman at College Station Utilities responded quickly to restore the lost power. Part of the job included inspecting the transformer to identify the exact damage caused by the lightning strike.

When showers and thunderstorms are possible across College Station, Jon Blalock, CSU Transmission and Distribution Superintendent, said that CSU staffs various people on call in order to be ready in the event that outages are reported. The team monitors parameters such as storm severity, wind speed and lightning to see just how prepared their office needs to be.

“We try to make sure that we have people standing by. We do have someone on call daily, and if it’s looking like it’s going to be more severe we’ll add extra people on call to come in,” said Blalock.

As the crew worked to restore power, they retrieved the transformer that had been struck by lightning and ran tests to determine what happened.

“We feel like the lightning hit the ground somewhere, or the home, and it came back through the secondary side of the transformer,” said Blalock.

As of Thursday afternoon, power has been restored across the affected areas.

