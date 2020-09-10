Local nonprofits looking to community for help after funding decreases in 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofits say they are concerned about a lack of funding this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chuck Fleeger, Executive Director of Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, says they were passed up for a $30,000 grant recently.

“Some of the funding, at least from the state level, has been severely impacted,” said Fleeger. “We’ve been very blessed to get some local government funding so that will help get us off the ground.”

Fleeger says the nonprofit was recently able to move into an office space in College Station, thanks to a lot of donations of chairs and desks from the community.

He says as the organization continues growing, they hope to be able to bring more preventative measures and partake in more community outreach to educate parents and kids about the factors that lead to running away or going missing.

“We do want to engage the community. One of the projects that we have, we are very hopeful about, is a project called Youth ARC, which stands for Youth At Risk Coalition,” said Fleeger. “99.9% of the children who go missing in our communities are voluntary runaways, but just because a child leaves voluntarily doesn’t mean that something can’t happen to them."

Cary Baker, Executive Director of Scotty’s House in Bryan, says they have seen a 19% decrease in the amount donated to them per gift this year compared to last year.

“The kids are still coming through our doors. They need to be served. They need to get that forensic interview, they need that counseling, so we need to be here," said Baker. "So we are really relying on the community to help us fill that gap.”

Much like many nonprofits in the area, Baker says they had to cancel their charity event this past spring because of COVID-19. That took away a great opportunity for the community to be able to give back.

“We are very hopeful that we can have a fundraiser in the spring, but we are going to follow the guidelines that are recommended by the experts in the community. So fingers crossed that this can happen, but otherwise, we are hoping that the community will support us,” said Baker.

Both Baker and Fleeger say they are hoping to be able to get back into the community to show what they do for the future of the Brazos Valley as fundraisers and charity events start slowly happening again.

One big effort is Brazos Valley Gives Day of Giving. It is an 18-hour online giving event to help fund local nonprofits in the area. It is happening this year on October 27, and early giving begins October 1.

"We are really dependent upon people in our community because that’s what we are here for, we are a community resource,” said Fleeger.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.