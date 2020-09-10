Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Langford of College Station residents have had an ongoing battle with the post office.

At the beginning of the month, they started noticing mail wasn’t coming in or going out.

“I had a pension check that I was waiting for that is usually delivered at the first of the month. I had a couple of packages from amazon that I had ordered that were scheduled during that time and none of that was coming,” said Carol Sadoski a resident at the retirement community.

Other residents like Jean Ringer were concerned for residents at their assisted living and memory care quarters.

“Some medications come and they’re refrigerated, they’re in cold boxes," said Ringer. "They’ve been sitting in the post office for nine days, they will no longer be good and that concerns me that we could lose a resident or two or three or more because of the negligence of the post office and not delivering the medications.”

Resident Bryan Cole says this was a problem back in March due to the COVID-19 screenings required to enter the facility.

“Our staff went to the then postmaster and he assigned a different individual who was more than willing to screen and we’ve had perfectly good service from him up until apparently a new postmaster took over two or three weeks ago and for whatever reason reassigned the previous mail carrier who would not be screened,” said Cole.

Staff and residents have reached out to College Station postmaster Thomas Tone about the issue and were given a letter which reads:

"The safety and well-being of our employees and customers are our highest priorities. The Postal Service respects the additional measures taken to protect your employees and or resident of your organization. While we understand your concerns, we cannot permit our letter carriers to comply with any request to submit to screenings, including medical questionnaires or temperature checks prior to delivering mail to your facility.

There are several alternate means by which the Postal Service is willing to accommodate delivery during this pandemic:

1) You may opt to redirect to a temporary mail receptacle inside or outside the building where screening would not be necessary.

2) Place the mail on hold at the Post Office servicing this delivery. Mail and parcels can be held up to 30 days and will be available for customer pickup.

3) Redirect all mail for the business to an alternate location.

Cole says he is disappointed with the response and how it doesn’t accommodate those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Those options do not address our assisted living people and our memory care people because they can’t leave except for going for medical help,” said Cole. “Medications, notes from loved ones and often these are the only communications that particularly our assisted living and memory care residents have from their families because they can’t go out.”

Staff says a mail carrier dropped off bags of mail on Wednesday for them to sort and pass out to residents instead of being delivered to their government-issued mailboxes.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen today, or tomorrow or the next day. There’s a lot of inconsistency in terms of what the post office is doing here,” said Cole.

Methodist Retirement Communities released an official statement on behalf of its residents:

“The Langford, a part of Methodist Retirement Communities, is disappointed in the resolution that the United States Postal Office has offered. As of today, they have suggested that the matter is closed because they arrived at our community on September 9 with a week’s worth of undelivered, unsorted mail for our staff to sort and deliver. We find this so-called solution to be unacceptable because these residents are US citizens with a government-issued mailbox which should afford these residents the same confidentiality and predictability that is granted to any US citizen.”

-Alan Brown, President, and CEO.

KBTX obtained an official statement from the U.S Postal Service Houston District:

While we understand customers' desire to screen individuals entering their facilities, we cannot require our letter carriers to comply with such requests. Our carriers have privacy protections under Federal laws – such as the Privacy Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (as amended) – that may be violated if we require a carrier to be subjected to precautionary screenings by customers.

Although we cannot direct a carrier to submit to precautionary screenings, the Postal Service wants to do its best to ensure our business customers and their residents receive their mail. In this specific case, we can report that local postal management has been working with representatives from the property in question. Mail delivery is being made to this community. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customers and appreciate their patience. We are committed to maintaining continuity of delivery operations for all customers and will continue to work closely with all stakeholders.

For more information, please refer to our latest Industry Alert titled COVID-19: Policy for Customers Requiring Visitor Medical Screenings for Letter Carriers, which can be found on the USPS Industry Outreach website at the url: https://postalpro.usps.com/industryoutreach/alert_and_notices

