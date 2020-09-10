Advertisement

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Come home, Spartacus
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.(Source: Merrimack Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police are asking residents in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to be on the look out for a rather exotic kitty.

The family pet was reported missing on Wednesday.

“Spartacus is a 40 lb., 4-year-old African Serval that is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game,” said a Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department. “He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers.”

Merrimack Residents: Please be on the look out for this missing family pet. Spartacus is a 40lb, 4 yr old African...

Posted by Merrimack Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Servals are native to Africa in areas south of the Sahara, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees the missing cat is being asked to call police dispatch.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

Latest News

News

Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local retirement community is frustrated with the U.S. Postal Services after not receiving mail for a week due to the mail carrier refusing a COVID-19 screening.

News

Treat of the Day: College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger retires

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger recently retired after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

National

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

News

Walker County seeing more cases of young people with COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls and Heather Falls
Young people are continuing to catch the virus in Walker County.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning to portions of the Brazos Valley Wednesday.