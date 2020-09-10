Advertisement

Online job fair for veterans

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Veteran Commission, and the American Legion have come together to creat an online virtual job fair for veterans and their families.

TJ Robie, a veteran career advisor for the Texas Veterans Commission, sat down with us on First News at Four to explain the event.

The virtual job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sep. 15.

