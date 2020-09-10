Advertisement

Power outage in Calvert impacts Thursday classes

Classes will now start at 10 a.m.
(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A power outage in Calvert has caused Calvert ISD to delay school on Thursday.

Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyron Hurst confirms to KBTX of the delay.

The school day will be adjusted as follows, but there is a chance school will be canceled altogether.

  • Buses will run at 8:30 a.m.
  • Staff will report at 8:30 a.m.
  • The classes will start at 10 a.m.

The district says they will provide more information as the day progresses.

Good morning, we are experiencing a power outage in parts of Calvert. We will have a delayed started this morning. ...

Posted by Calvert ISD on Thursday, September 10, 2020

