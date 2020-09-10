Power outage in Calvert impacts Thursday classes

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A power outage in Calvert has caused Calvert ISD to delay school on Thursday.

Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyron Hurst confirms to KBTX of the delay.

The school day will be adjusted as follows, but there is a chance school will be canceled altogether.

Buses will run at 8:30 a.m.

Staff will report at 8:30 a.m.

The classes will start at 10 a.m.

The district says they will provide more information as the day progresses.

Good morning, we are experiencing a power outage in parts of Calvert. We will have a delayed started this morning. ... Posted by Calvert ISD on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.