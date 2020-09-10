Cold front clears MOST of the area this morning!

Pat yourself on the back. We did it! Well, most of us. Early morning temperatures have dipped into the 50s in some spots, with B/CS starting around 60 degrees, which is good enough for the coolest morning since early June. Enjoy! This afternoon brings another mixed bag of temperatures, with us aiming around 80. A few showers will be a possibility, especially in our warmer eastern counties.

Things even back out by Friday, getting us to about 90. Though each afternoon brings a small shot at showers and storms, we may see a quick dry spell as we get back to “seasonable” temperatures in the low 90s. Eyes are on a weak disturbance that will move into the gulf early next week that should give us our next, bigger chance for rain. In the meantime, enjoy the cooldown while we got it!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, mainly east. High: 80. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 67. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

