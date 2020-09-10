Renick ready to help Aggies in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media and said tight ends Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith will both miss the 2020 season with injuries. Cupp has a shoulder injury. Smith has a knee injury.

The Aggies have five additional tight ends of the roster including former Iola Bulldog Ryan Renick who will be ready to contribute when his named is call this season. Renick said, “Every day you’re preparing, whatever it may be. The situation we’re in nowadays coach Fisher is always saying that in the blink of an eye, you can be starting. With COVID everything going on it’s day to day with football right now so I’m just trying to go as hard as I can, every day and get better every day."

Fisher says there is nothing that Renick can’t do. “There’s nothing he can’t do. He can block. He’s smart. He can run routes. He gets open. He sets guys up with what he does.” Fisher added, “Very, very intelligent football player, tough football player, very competitive football player, has football intelligence. Does a lot of really good things on our football team that sometimes you don’t notice them in the stats but as a football coach he’s an invaluable piece to what we do and how we do it.”

The Aggies are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. The game will kick-off at 6:30 and will be televised on the SEC Network’s alternate channel.

