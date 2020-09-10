Advertisement

Renick ready to help Aggies in 2020

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media and said tight ends Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith will both miss the 2020 season with injuries. Cupp has a shoulder injury. Smith has a knee injury.

The Aggies have five additional tight ends of the roster including former Iola Bulldog Ryan Renick who will be ready to contribute when his named is call this season. Renick said, “Every day you’re preparing, whatever it may be. The situation we’re in nowadays coach Fisher is always saying that in the blink of an eye, you can be starting. With COVID everything going on it’s day to day with football right now so I’m just trying to go as hard as I can, every day and get better every day."

Fisher says there is nothing that Renick can’t do. “There’s nothing he can’t do. He can block. He’s smart. He can run routes. He gets open. He sets guys up with what he does.” Fisher added, “Very, very intelligent football player, tough football player, very competitive football player, has football intelligence. Does a lot of really good things on our football team that sometimes you don’t notice them in the stats but as a football coach he’s an invaluable piece to what we do and how we do it.”

The Aggies are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. The game will kick-off at 6:30 and will be televised on the SEC Network’s alternate channel.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies preparing for ‘big games’ in 2020

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after week two

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Brenham product Courtland Sutton injures right shoulder during Broncos practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder at practice Thursday.

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC game

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Bellville’s Reese named ‘Built Ford Tough’ 4A player of the week

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

National Finals Rodeo moving to Arlington for 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC game

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bellville’s Reese named ‘Built Ford Tough’ 4A player of the week

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Maricea Avila / Ford Motor Company
Bellville has three running backs in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, including Willie Zapalac, Ernie Koy and Ted Koy. But no Brahmas running back has surpassed Richard Reese’s 345 yards on 24 carries in a 54-41 win over Cameron Yoe. Reese’s record precedes Zapalac’s, the longtime Texas Longhorns assistant coach during the Darrell Royal era, old school record of 323 yards against Caldwell in 1938.

Sports

National Finals Rodeo moving to Arlington for 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Aura Gaudagno / Varnellenterprises.com
The Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is moving to Texas in December 2020! Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 – the first non-baseball event at this extraordinary park. Event organizers confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees. Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place December 3 through December 12, 2020 and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at www.prorodeo.com.

Sports

Aggies Announce Abbreviated Autumn Agenda

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer’s 2020 fall schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference Wednesday afternoon.