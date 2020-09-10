Thursday marks the peak of hurricane season: Six tropical systems are being monitored

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September 10th marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. One look at the latest update from the National Hurricane Center and it is easy to see why.

As of Thursday afternoon, two tropical storms -- Paulette and Rene -- and four tropical waves are being monitored. Both Paulette and Rene are forecast to become a hurricane in the coming days. Good news, neither are expected to impact land as they continue northwest and north.

Of the four tropical waves, three have been tagged with medium-to-high odds for development into tropical depressions over the next two to five days. At this time, no immediate, major impacts are expected for the United States coast. Scattered tropical downpours are possible early next week from Texas to Mississippi as a robust area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas moves west, closer to the Gulf Coast.

Here are the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center, as of 1pm:

GULF OF MEXICO :

Gulf of Mexico Tropical Outlook | 1pm Thursday, September 10th (KBTX)

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of the Central Bahamas is associated with a surface trough of low pressure. This system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Upper-level winds are expected to become conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while this system moves slowly west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 40%

Another trough of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the northern and western Gulf of Mexico through early next week. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 20%

ATLANTIC OCEAN :

A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is forecast, and a tropical depression is expected to form by this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 90%

Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week while the system moves slowly westward. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 40%

To date, eighteen tropical depressions have formed between the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 7pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.