Advertisement

Thursday marks the peak of hurricane season: Six tropical systems are being monitored

Three new tropical depressions could from anytime between the weekend and early next week
Atlantic Tropical Outlook | 1pm Thursday, September 10th
Atlantic Tropical Outlook | 1pm Thursday, September 10th(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September 10th marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. One look at the latest update from the National Hurricane Center and it is easy to see why.

As of Thursday afternoon, two tropical storms -- Paulette and Rene -- and four tropical waves are being monitored. Both Paulette and Rene are forecast to become a hurricane in the coming days. Good news, neither are expected to impact land as they continue northwest and north.

Of the four tropical waves, three have been tagged with medium-to-high odds for development into tropical depressions over the next two to five days. At this time, no immediate, major impacts are expected for the United States coast. Scattered tropical downpours are possible early next week from Texas to Mississippi as a robust area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas moves west, closer to the Gulf Coast.

Here are the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center, as of 1pm:

GULF OF MEXICO:

Gulf of Mexico Tropical Outlook | 1pm Thursday, September 10th
Gulf of Mexico Tropical Outlook | 1pm Thursday, September 10th(KBTX)
  • A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of the Central Bahamas is associated with a surface trough of low pressure. This system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Upper-level winds are expected to become conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while this system moves slowly west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 40%
  • Another trough of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the northern and western Gulf of Mexico through early next week. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 20%

ATLANTIC OCEAN:

  • A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is forecast, and a tropical depression is expected to form by this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 90%
  • Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week while the system moves slowly westward. Formation Chance over the next 5 days: 40%

To date, eighteen tropical depressions have formed between the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 7pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Twin Tropical Storms: Rene forms off the coast of Africa

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene form on Labor Day in the far East Atlantic

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Central Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
tropical depression seventeen forms in the atlantic. Forecast to become tropical storm paulette

Hurricane

Peak of hurricane season is this week; two tropical depressions expected to form

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Weather Outlook as of Sunday, Septmber 6th

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off the coast of North Carolina

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Depression Fifteen has officially formed off the North Carolina Coast

Latest News

Hurricane

Multiple tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin Sunday afternoon.

News

Local counties spared from Laura after spring tornado

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
Hurricane Laura officially made landfall early Thursday morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline as a category four hurricane. Damaging winds and storm surge slammed the coastline as the storm continued to track north.

News

Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Marco expected to bring moisture that could pop up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, while we closely monitor the track that Tropical Storm Laura is expected to take to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane

Marco’s forecast path shifts south as it weakens, Laura strengthening near Cuba

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Hurricane Marco now expected to turn west after approaching Louisiana Monday. Laura becomes a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday

Hurricane

The Fujiwhara Effect and “will Marco and Laura combine to create a megastorm?”

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. Will they form one megastorm in the Gulf of Mexico? Could they do the Fujiwhara effect?

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.