Advertisement

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

The cover is made up of dates and death counts listed back to back, covering most of the page.

The words and numbers are enlarged and brought forward to form the number 200,000, the number of deaths the country is approaching.

Below that number are the words “An American failure” printed in bold red.

The cover story itself characterizes the U.S. response as “horrifically inadequate.” It points to failures of leadership, and a quote “distrust of scientists, the media and expertise in general.”

The double issue of time magazine for Sept. 21 and 28 hits newsstands Friday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Malden, Wash., residents return to burned town

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Malden, Wash., residents return home Wednesday for the first time since the Labor Day fire destroyed 80% of their town.

Latest News

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Since 2016, at least 1,500 reviews have been written about more than 70 AmazonBasics products complaining they explode, catch on fire, melt or cause electrical malfunctions.

News

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
Thursday’s College Station city council workshop and regular meeting was canceled after a software change by video conference provider Zoom.

National

Cassidy on Laura latest

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

House explosion caught on video

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A video shared by fire officials captured the blast from down the street.

National

Video: Explosion of house caught on camera

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
A huge explosion levels a home in St. Louis and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Texas A&M data transparency vs. other largest U.S. university

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
As cases of COVID-19 spread quickly on some college campuses, and therefore throughout those college towns, residents are calling for transparency in COVID-19 case reporting.