Treat of the Day: College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger retires

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger recently retired from the Department, after 31 years of service to our community.

Fleeger began his career at CSPD as a Police Officer in January of 1989.

Since then, he’s worked as an undercover Investigator, Sergeant, patrol squad supervisor, Criminal Investigations Supervisor, Lieutenant, Public Information Officer, and finally, assistant chief.

He’s a member of the Aggie class of 2006, graduating with a Bachelor in Business Administration.

He’s received a long list of awards for his work within the law enforcement community and here locally.

