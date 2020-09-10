Treat of the Day: College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger retires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger recently retired from the Department, after 31 years of service to our community.

Fleeger began his career at CSPD as a Police Officer in January of 1989.

Since then, he’s worked as an undercover Investigator, Sergeant, patrol squad supervisor, Criminal Investigations Supervisor, Lieutenant, Public Information Officer, and finally, assistant chief.

He’s a member of the Aggie class of 2006, graduating with a Bachelor in Business Administration.

He’s received a long list of awards for his work within the law enforcement community and here locally.

