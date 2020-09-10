Walker County seeing more cases of young people with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - In Walker County there’s been a jump in positive COVID-19 cases. Nearly 1,200 active cases are being reported as of Thursday.

It includes 24 new community spread cases since Wednesday. Sam Houston State University reports more than 281 positive cases with 148 in the past two weeks. The data shows that most people testing positive are between 20 and 30 years old.

Emergency management officials said Sam Houston State University is seeing a little spike in cases.

“Sam Houston has a mask rule on campus and I probably, this is just my thoughts on that, it’s probably off campus is where this spread has come from you know? The university is doing a super job of following the guidelines," said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

As of Thursday Walker County has reported more than 1,800 total cases. 632 people have recovered so far.

