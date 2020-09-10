Advertisement

Walker County seeing more cases of young people with COVID-19

Sam Houston State continues to see their cases grow.
Huntsville COVID-19 cases are still going up.
Huntsville COVID-19 cases are still going up.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls and Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - In Walker County there’s been a jump in positive COVID-19 cases. Nearly 1,200 active cases are being reported as of Thursday.

It includes 24 new community spread cases since Wednesday. Sam Houston State University reports more than 281 positive cases with 148 in the past two weeks. The data shows that most people testing positive are between 20 and 30 years old.

Emergency management officials said Sam Houston State University is seeing a little spike in cases.

“Sam Houston has a mask rule on campus and I probably, this is just my thoughts on that, it’s probably off campus is where this spread has come from you know? The university is doing a super job of following the guidelines," said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

As of Thursday Walker County has reported more than 1,800 total cases. 632 people have recovered so far.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local retirement community is frustrated with the U.S. Postal Services after not receiving mail for a week due to the mail carrier refusing a COVID-19 screening.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger retires

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
College Station Assistant Police Chief Chuck Fleeger recently retired after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning to portions of the Brazos Valley Wednesday.

News

Restaurant Report Card- September 10, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/10

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

American Legion Post 159 sends goody boxes to local troops serving overseas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
One of the service members set to receive a box is College Station city manager, Bryan Woods.