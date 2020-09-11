Advertisement

48 new COIVD-19 cases, 1,004 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 48 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,004 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,555 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

65 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 526 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 146 active probable cases and there have been 380 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,617. There have been 52,405 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 436
  • 77802: 420
  • 77803: 1,306
  • 77807: 296
  • 77808: 221
  • 77840: 1,603
  • 77845: 1,221
  • 77859: 2
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin76452
Brazos1,0045,617
Burleson38306
Grimes911,048
Houston24402
Lee20208
Leon41208
Madison0702
Milam21463
Montgomery1,2586,601
Robertson24269
San Jacinto7208
Trinity1183
Walker1,1933,833
Waller87720
Washington40592

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 459 staffed hospital beds with 136 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 23 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 76 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 452 total cases and 369 recovered cases and seven deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 306 total cases, and 262 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 91 active cases. There have been 1,048 total cases, 926 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 402 total cases of COVID-19. There are 23 active cases and 203 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 208 cases, with 174 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 41 active cases. The county has 208 total cases, with 162 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 0 active cases. The county has a total of 702 cases with 797 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 463 total cases and 442 recovered cases. There are currently eight patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,258 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,586 total cases and 6,601 recovered cases. There are currently 24 people hospitalized, and there have been 132 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 24 active COVID-19 cases, with 269 total cases. Currently, 241 patients have recovered and there has been five reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 208 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has one active case of COVID-19. The county has 183 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,833 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,193 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,008 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 87 active cases of COVID-19. There are 720 total cases and 633 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 592 total cases with 505 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases on Sept. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 1,032 positive cases, 11.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 10, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,842 active cases and 564,114 recoveries. There have been 649,809 total cases reported and 5,405,257 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,853 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 112,762 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 10 at 5:00 p.m.

