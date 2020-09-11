6th annual Backing the Badge Barbecue serves up support for first responders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A big, Texas-style thank you for the men and women who put their lives on the line.

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to serve first responders at the 6th annual backing the badge event held in College Station on Friday.

Hundreds of men and women from police, fire, public safety and sheriff departments across the Brazos Valley were treated to a free BBQ meal. Organizers with the nonprofit organization Backing The Badge BCS says this is a way to recognize first responders dedication and to let them know they’re appreciated.

“It’s just a way for us to say thank you for them supporting us throughout the year, keeping us safe.” Said Clifford Dorn, event organizer with Backing the Badge BCS.

Faye Lane, a volunteer with Backing the Badge BCS says the event wouldn’t be possible with donations from the community. “Volunteers from the community show up to help us serve the food and be hospitality is another way of saying thank you.”

The BBQ event also included a raffle drawing for prizes. Meals were also delivered to first responders in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson counties who couldn’t make the event.

For more information of Backing the Badge BCS you can visit them at www.facebook.com/BackingtheBadge/

