Aggie lineman Green learned a lot during freshman season in SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team is rolling toward the season opener on September 26th against Vanderbilt. The Aggies have a lot of experience back from last year’s team including offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

Last season he started all 13 games as a true freshman and does remember when he had his 'welcome to college football’ moment.

“Auburn game when we played Derrick Brown. That game right there changed a lot of things for me. I realized I wasn’t strong enough yet and I had to get in the weight room a lot because Derrick Brown showed me, he welcomed me into college football," said Green.

Derrick Brown is now in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Green and the Aggis will be inside Kyle Field on Saturday for their second scrimmage of fall camp.

