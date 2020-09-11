Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sunshine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunshine is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 11, 2020. This precious, sweet girl is 100% a lap baby! Shelter employees say Sunshine loves rubs, and well, sitting in laps more than anything. She doesn’t like being picked up if she does not request it first.

Sunshine has tested positive for FIV (Feline immunodeficiency virus), which weakens her immune system. She could also live in a home with other FIV + cats or a home as a single cat. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. She is ready to be in her forever lap. Learn more about this gorgeous kitty and fill out her adoption form here. Take a look at the adorable video shared by Aggieland Humane Society.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX 77807. You can reach them at (979)775-5755 or visit their website to learn more about the shelter and precious pets available for adoption right now.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.