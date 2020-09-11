Advertisement

Brazos County Health District confirms third straight week of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus

The health district continues to test traps around the county.
(KSNB)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District confirmed the third straight week of mosquitoes trapped locally testing positive for West Nile Virus.

Below is a press release from the health district:

The Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit has confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The mosquito trap was located in the 77802 zip code of Bryan. This is the third consecutive week that mosquito samples have tested positive in Brazos County. Please keep in mind that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV.

Brazos County Health District officials have notified the other members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership members with the City of Bryan, City of College Station, and Texas A&M University.

All Brazos County residents are urged to use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

  • DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.
  • Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
  • Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
  • All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. In the last 10 years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease, including 172 deaths according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

For more information, visit the website at www.brazoshealth.org

