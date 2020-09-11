Advertisement

College Station police investigating single shot fired into auto dealership

Nobody was injured Thursday when someone fired a bullet into an auto dealership on Highway 6 in College Station.
(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Thursday when someone fired a bullet into an auto dealership on Highway 6 in College Station.

Police were notified just before 5:30 p.m. of the gunfire at the Hyundai dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 6. The bullet shattered glass and hit an interior showroom wall.

According to a tweet from CSPD, it’s suspected that the shot came from a vehicle that was driving northbound on the highway.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

