College Station police investigating single shot fired into auto dealership

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Thursday when someone fired a bullet into an auto dealership on Highway 6 in College Station.

Gunfire in the 3400 block of the State Highway 6 East Frontage Road ~5:26 p.m.: A single round is suspected to have been fired from a northbound vehicle at the Hyundai dealership, traveling through glass and into an interior showroom wall. CALL📱979-764-3600 w/ ANY info! pic.twitter.com/pCMH4uNC2i — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 11, 2020

Police were notified just before 5:30 p.m. of the gunfire at the Hyundai dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 6. The bullet shattered glass and hit an interior showroom wall.

According to a tweet from CSPD, it’s suspected that the shot came from a vehicle that was driving northbound on the highway.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call 979-764-3600.

